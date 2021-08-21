Raksha Bandhan 2021: From Friends, The Family Man To Scam 1992 OTT Shows Have Best Siblings

While there are many celebrity sibling duos to look up to, in recent years fiction has also dedicated many beautiful stories to family love. During the pandemic, OTT platforms have also given families more reason to spend time together. While Raksha Bandhan is traditionally a festival to celebrate the relationship between brother and sister, it can be celebrated by sisters and brothers duos as well. On the special occasion, here's a gender-neutral list of the best sibling on OTT platforms.

Selection Day

The Netflix show follows Radha and Manjunath, two brothers who have been trained by their father to become the next great pair of cricket batsmen. While trying to fulfil their father's expectations and becoming part of the cricket team, Radha and Manjunath become each other's only support system. Their beautiful relationship strengths as they work hard together to get selected for the Indian team.

The Family Man

Dhriti and Atharv are the typical pair of siblings, both hate each other but also take care of each other. When Dhriti is in trouble, Atharv makes sure to take on her load to take care of the family. On the other hand, when it comes to Atharv, the older sister makes sure to keep him safe and shield him from all that could harm him.

Gullak

Annu and Aman Mishra are dealing with everyday quintessential issues of a middle-class family. From fighting over the TV's volume to who gets treated special by the parents. It's all about competing between these two, but when it comes to real matters they both trust each other and keep it among themselves.

Scam 1992

While Harshad Mehta is known for his hard work and his downfall, he wasn't alone in the fight. Harshad was also accompanied by his brother Ashwin Mehta. The show portrays the older brother Ashwin as the more stable and careful one. Even after trying to convince Harshad to raise the business more carefully, he never backs down from showing support after the family faces several issues. The siblings were each other's support through thick and thin.

Friends

If there are any pair of the brother-sister duo that the world resonates with, it is Ross And Monica Geller from Friends. While they hate each other and can't wait to complain about each other to their parents, but they are still a unit. Monica is always teasing him about his several divorces but does not hesitate from helping him get closer to Rachel. Meanwhile despite knowing Chandler for years. Ross is worried about Monica when they start dating. The classic duo has been an all-time favourite for decades.

Games Of Thrones

Fantasy fiction is no stranger to sibling love either. While Game of Thrones has more than few amazing pairs of siblings, it is the Stark that stick out the most. Even after being separated for years, they kept pushing through to get to each other, fighting for each other's lives and family's honour. In the end when they reunite they are once again a family, just as they once were.