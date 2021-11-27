"Ram And Sushmita Are Kind And Ace Professionals", Says Vikas Kumar On Aarya Season 2

Created by award-winning director Ram Madhvani, Aarya 2 co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films brings to light Aarya Sareen's journey from being powerless to fearless.

After emerging as one of the most gripping thrillers from India with an International Emmy nomination for best drama series, Aarya is set to hit the digital scene with Season 2. What makes it one of the most anticipated OTT series is that its trailer is rife with surprising twists. The key question its trailer raised is - 'Can Aarya Sareen escape her past, or will her own family betray her, yet again?' Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films are ecstatic to offer Aarya Season 2, starring Sushmita Sen in the role of an unwilling outlaw. Conceptualised and created for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza by NL Film (Banijay Group). Aarya Season 2 will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th December 2021.

Vikas shared, "Ram and Sushmita are very kind people and ace professionals. Ram as a director/producer and Sushmita as a co-actor, greatly contribute to enhancing your performance. What else could one ask for? I will always look forward to working with them."

He adds, "Ram's direction is 'invisible'. He rarely 'instructs' his actors. This season, while we were filming the very last shot, after the first take, which everyone seemed to have liked, Ram, in a most unobtrusive manner, came to me and said, 'That was good, but this time, instead of being angry, maybe you could play hurt'. That's it. What came out was more effective and is the take that has stayed in the edit."

Speaking about Sushmita, he shared, "An incident with Sushmita that I'll never forget actually happened off-set. During one of our parties after a hard day at work, Sushmita was teaching me a few moves from a song of hers in 'Main Hoon Na'. That's the one time I was in complete awe! I called out to the crew watching, "I am dancing with THE Sushmita Sen...Koi record karo yaar!" Sushmita turned me around, "Khan saab! Look into my eyes, don't ruin the moment!" Bas! Uske baad toh kya hi dance kar paata main!"

The second season of Aarya follows the journey of a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children. Will her family continue to be her strength or will her own trustworthy people turn against her? Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen and she will be joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani amongst others.

Witness Aarya's return as the lioness' claws come out for real for the final revenge, coming only on Disney+ Hotstar on 10 December 2021