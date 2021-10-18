Rami Malek & Pete Davidson Spoof Squid Game On SNL

Rami Malek last seen in No Time To Die, recently made his hosting debut on the iconic NBC series Saturday Night Live. He also presented a Squid Game spoof with Pete Davidson and showed off his singing skills with an R&B song about the popular Netflix show.

During one of the skits, Rami and Pete presented a hilarious take on Squid Game. They wore the iconic green tracksuits and sang about their (fictional) lives before playing the game. "That's what happens in the squid game...that's the way you play the Squid Game," Rami sang.

"Guess I gotta play the Squid Game / My only option is the Squid Game / I have a number, not a real name / 'cause I'm playing in the Squid Game," Davidson sings with a country twang. Rami added, "Weird cards, pink guards / Locked us in a big room / ... Bunk beds, new friends / Piggy bank up in the sky."

Rami also gave a hilarious opening monologue addressing his affinity for villains, similar to his No Time To Die character. "I don't usually do comedy - I have what they call resting villain face. I know most people would rather play the hero, but weirdly, I've always been more drawn to villains," he said.

He also added that he "sympathises" with villains similar to Scar from The Lion King. "I found Simba to be annoying. You wanna be king? You're like 3 years old. Relax. And Silence Of The Lambs - poor Hannibal. That lady keeps coming in and asking the guy questions - like leave him alone! I think a lot of them are misunderstood...like Dracula. Thirsty...Darth Vader...just trying to reconnect with his son. Freddy Kruger? Encouraging kids to dream," he added in his monologue.