Randeep Hooda Resumes Shooting For His Web Series Inspector Avinash Post Lockdown

Now,
with
the
lockdown
being
lifted
and
shootings
resuming,
the
actor
took
to
his
social
media
handles
to
share
a
picture
of
him
from
the
sets
of
Inspector
Avinash,
sharing
that
he
has
resumed
shooting
for
the
series.
In
the
picture,
Randeep's
face
is
seen
covered
with
a
clapperboard.
His
caption
read,
"The
show
must
go
on.
2nd
schedule
of
#inspectoravinash
begins
🤞🏼🤞🏼"
Inspector
Avinash
marks
Randeep's
web
series
debut.
It
is
a
cop
thriller
based
on
UP
super
cop
Avinash
Mishra's
life.
Randeep
had
shot
for
the
series
extensively
last
year
in
UP
and
Chambal
until
the
lockdown
was
announced.
Along
with
Randeep
Hooda,
Inspector
Avinash
also
stars
Amit
Sial
in
an
important
role.