Randeep Hooda’s Extraction Character To Get An Origin Story

Netflix's Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, and Randeep Hooda was one of the most celebrated films of 2020. While the makers have already teased about working on a sequel, now a new report has revealed that Randeep Hooda's character's origin story is being developed.

The makers including director Sam Hargrave have often talked about expanding the Extraction universe. During an interaction with Collider, Sam had revealed that Netflix had mandated that he leave the story open-ended. While there are no confirmations about a sequel, a source close to the development has now revealed that development for a prequel is underway.

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "The makers are working on expanding the Extraction universe with multiple characters and stories. One of the ideas which is currently being developed is Randeep Hooda's character origin story. It will track Saju Rav's life from the beginning. Randeep too has liked the idea and has shown keen interest in the film."

The source also said that the development is in its early stages and the film will not go on floors anytime soon.

The action thriller saw Randeep Hooda playing the role of Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) operator and a close associate of Ovi Mahajan Sr. played by Pankaj Tripathi. Throughout the film, Rav was given the task of safeguarding junior Ovi Mahajan played by Rudraksh Jaiswal.

While Extraction was Randeep Hooda's first international project, he has also been part of Mira Nair's BBC TV series, A Suitable Boy. According to reports, he will also be seen in another action-packed role alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani.

