Randeep Hooda To Make His Digital Debut With Neerraj Pathak's Cop Thriller Series Inspector Avinash

Jio Studios in association with Gold Mountain Pictures, has roped in actor Randeep Hooda to essay the role of a police officer in its web series, Inspector Avinash, a cop thriller based on real life events of super cop Avinash Mishra.

Helmed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Neeraj and Krishan Chowdhray, the show also marks Hooda's debut in the web series space. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Hooda's cop avatar will see him in action in a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities of the state. The series is all set to hit the floor in December 2020.

Talking about the web series, Randeep said in his official statement, "I look forward to exploring new challenging roles with each of my characters and Inspector Avinash gives me a fabulous opportunity to do that. It's a highly inspiring and interesting role based on true life events of a super cop. I believe in Neerraj's vision for the show and can't wait to begin filming this thrilling cop drama. This is also my first collaboration with Jio Studios and I am looking forward to this association."

"I am very glad Jio Studios believed in my vision and came on board to back the project. Randeep Hooda is ideal for reprising the role of a super cop & will add an interesting dimension to the character, we are very excited to have him play the lead. We commence shooting next month in December," director Neerraj Pathak signed off.

