 »   »   »  Rangbaaz Trailer: Ms Malini & Huma Qureshi Praise Saqib's Gangster Avatar; The Next Ganesh Gaitonde?

Zee5 released it news original series Rangbaaz's trailer yesterday. The crime thriller stars actor Saqib Saleem in the lead as Shiv Prakash Shukla. He is a gangster from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who has committed over 20 murders within the age of 20 years, but also has managed to always escape from the police. Ever since the trailer was released, fans aren't able to get over Saqib's gangster avatar. Even Ms Malini and Huma Qureshi took to Twitter to praise the actor. While we wonder if he's going to the next Ganesh Gaitonde, here's what the fans have to say.
@MissMalini
"Woah! So the trailer of #Saqibsaleem's much awaited digital debut, #Rangbaaz is out and it looks quite intense! Loving this striking and bold gangster avatar, @Saqibsaleem! 😍 Can't wait to find out more deets! #Zee5" - (sic)
@humasqureshi
"Can't believe this transformation @Saqibsaleem So proud of you my brother ❤️#Rangbaaz, premieres 22nd dec, only on @zee5 @aahanakumra @tigmanshu_d @ranvirshorey @ravikishann #ZEE5Originals Watch this now !!" - (sic)
@NishuLohiya06
"My hero my favorite @Saqibsaleem rocks in this trailer #Rangbaaz u made me proud my hero I hope u reply and follow me back please .@ZEE5India and I m happy for that I m able to see it on @airtelindia tv #Airtel @ravikishann u also gud in it as always." - (sic)
@saqib_matters
"#RangBaaz What a fabulous trailer!And @Saqibsaleem you're exceptionally AMAZING 😭Loved your acting mann 😭Such perfect dialogue delivery and expressions 😍Loved it!!!! ❤All the best!!!❤" - (sic)
@karanshah2405
"@Saqibsaleem is killing it in the #RangbaazTrailer. His never seen before avatar, rugged look and hardhitting dialogue delivery will leave you mesmerised. The story looks intriguing too, can't wait to see this one on @ZEE5India on Dec 22 #Rangbaaz" - (sic)
