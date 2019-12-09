Rasika Dugal Found The Uncertainty Of Film Business Very Hard To Deal With, Initially In Her Career

Actress Rasika Dugal is currently busy promoting her Hotstar Original series 'Out of Love', where she plays Meera Kapoor. The talented actress is finally receiving her due after starring in projects such as 'Mirzapur' and 'Delhi Crime'. Rasika, in a recent interview, opened up about her initial struggle and the anxiety she felt about the uncertainty of the film business.

She said, “Since I have been here for a decade I have now got used to the things which I did not like earlier. For instance, I found the uncertainty of the business very hard to deal with in the initial days of my career. You think you are shooting tomorrow then you plan accordingly… and then suddenly makers call you and say that we have changed your schedule or you are no more a part of it.”

She went on to add, “All those things have happened to all of us in the industry. Earlier the uncertainty of the business bothered me a lot because I did not know how to tackle all such things but now with time I have learned to deal with them. Still one can’t be totally okay with it always but now I know I have to be ready for such things and prepare for them.”

The 'Manto’ fame actress also spoke about her show 'Out of Love’ where she essays the lead protagonist who is dealing with marital distress. Rasika said: “One thing that attracted me the most was that my role was driving the narrative…and for a long time I was looking for an opportunity to get such a lead role. The show is very interesting and it is a sensitive examination of a relationship and the concept of infidelity.”

Rasika Dugal will next be seen on screen in Mira Nair’s 'A Suitable Boy’ alongside Tabu and Ishaan Khatter.