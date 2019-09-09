Ravi Dubey's Wife Sargun Mehta Convinced Him To Do Kissing Scene With Nia Sharma In Jamai Raja 2.0!
Jamai Raja is back with the second season! The show, which stars Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur, will premiere on Zee5. The promo of Jamai Raja 2.0, which is quite unique and bold, was not only loved by viewers but also by celebrities like Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Badshah and Richa Sharma. If you have watched the promo, it hints at the sizzling chemistry between Nia and Ravi.
According to a Spotboye report, it seems that Ravi had almost called it quits, while shooting intimate scenes. The actor, being a shy person, wasn't comfortable shooting a kissing scene and it was his wife Sargun Mehta who convinced him to do the scene!
Ravi Dubey Wasn’t Comfortable Doing A Kissing Scene With Nia Sharma!
A source told the entertainment portal, "They had to shoot for a kissing scene, and as Ravi had never done one before on screen, he wasn't too comfortable on the sets. He almost refused to do it, and the team had to reach out to his wife Sargun Mehta to convince him to do it."
Ravi Hasn’t Kissed A Co-actor On-screen In 15 Years Of His Career
When Ravi was asked about the incident, he told the portal that he never kissed a co-actor on-screen in 15 years of his career. It was tough for him as he had huge reservations and inhibitions about it. He was nervous the day they shot for it.
Ravi’s Wife Sargun Was Supportive Of Him Doing The Scene
He added, "Sargun never shies away from anything. I did tell her about the kissing scene and she said, ‘Why are you running it by me?' She was supportive of me doing the scenes. In fact, I told my mother and mother-in-law as well that the show has kissing scenes."
He Praises Nia
Ravi gives credit to his co-star Nia, who made him comfortable. "Her work ethic and the way she went ahead with it was commendable. Now, when I see the trailer, I realise it doesn't make you uncomfortable, but adds to the story," says the actor.
About Bold Scenes In Digital Shows
Digital shows are known for their bold content and intimate scenes, but Ravi feels that just for the sake of having them (bold scenes) is a No-No. He also added that it also depends to what extent the actor is fine with it. He further added, "I am glad that this one big inhibition in my life is gone."
Most Read: Rajeev On His Sparkling Chemistry With Divyanka: I Used To Grab Her, Pin Her Down & Hug Her Tight!