Ravi Dubey's Wife Sargun Mehta Convinced Him To Do Kissing Scene With Nia Sharma In Jamai Raja 2.0!

Ravi Dubey Wasn’t Comfortable Doing A Kissing Scene With Nia Sharma!

A source told the entertainment portal, "They had to shoot for a kissing scene, and as Ravi had never done one before on screen, he wasn't too comfortable on the sets. He almost refused to do it, and the team had to reach out to his wife Sargun Mehta to convince him to do it."

Ravi Hasn’t Kissed A Co-actor On-screen In 15 Years Of His Career

When Ravi was asked about the incident, he told the portal that he never kissed a co-actor on-screen in 15 years of his career. It was tough for him as he had huge reservations and inhibitions about it. He was nervous the day they shot for it.

Ravi’s Wife Sargun Was Supportive Of Him Doing The Scene

He added, "Sargun never shies away from anything. I did tell her about the kissing scene and she said, ‘Why are you running it by me?' She was supportive of me doing the scenes. In fact, I told my mother and mother-in-law as well that the show has kissing scenes."

He Praises Nia

Ravi gives credit to his co-star Nia, who made him comfortable. "Her work ethic and the way she went ahead with it was commendable. Now, when I see the trailer, I realise it doesn't make you uncomfortable, but adds to the story," says the actor.

About Bold Scenes In Digital Shows

Digital shows are known for their bold content and intimate scenes, but Ravi feels that just for the sake of having them (bold scenes) is a No-No. He also added that it also depends to what extent the actor is fine with it. He further added, "I am glad that this one big inhibition in my life is gone."