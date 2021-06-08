RAY Trailer: Satyajit Ray's Timeless Stories Brought To Life By Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, & Others

Netflix just released the trailer of the anthology series with four stories inspired by the works of Satyajit Ray. The four stories introduced in the trailer include Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight directed by three directors and two writers.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, Ray stars talented cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others.

The trailer gives a glimpse of all four stories and the chaos it brings to the lives of the leading characters who either have talent, fame or love. Manoj and Gajraj's characters can be seen interacting on a train journey; Harsh Varrdhan is struggling as a 'typecast actor'; while Ali Fazal is a 'cutthroat corporate shark' who looses his edge, while Kay Kay Menon is a misunderstood make up makeup artist.

Take a look at the trailer,

Abhishek Chaubey who directed Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa segment, opened up about the film in a statement and said, "I'm drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao playing off each other on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make. Super stoked about the show and can't wait for people to watch it!"

Meanwhile, Vasan Bala director of Spotlight said, "Spotlight is inspired by the prolific and illuminating works of Ray. An opportunity that led me to collaborate with wonderful talent. It's a pulpy, quirky, music-filled tale of some very interesting characters. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal are in crackling form. Can't wait for the audience to watch and react to it."

Director Srijit Mukherji added, "Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour and very fulfilling to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad across the two stories. I'm excited to see how the viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters."

Srijit Mukherji has worked on the other two segments of the anthology- Forget me Not and Bahrupiya. Ray is set to release on June 25, 2021 on Netflix.