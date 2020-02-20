Real-life IAS Officer To Play Reel-life Officer In Delhi Crime Season 2

If you are someone who is well aware of the key bureaucrats of our country, and someone who feeds on popular web shows, you are probably in for a pleasant surprise.

Abhishek Singh, real-life IAS officer will be playing his character on-reel in one of the most talked-about OTT shows, Delhi Crime Season 2. Abhishek is one of the most celebrated young IAS officers of our country for all the incredible work he has done.

Abhishek Singh has held key positions in the administrative departments of our country. Presently posted as Deputy Commissioner in Delhi, he is known for his exemplary work in education and healthcare. Abhishek has led several demolition campaigns against illegal constructions in the capital. Delhi's most popular Odd-Even Traffic Scheme was also conducted under his supervision.

His acting foray is a piece of news that he himself is not able to believe. A passionate biker and an avid reader received a call from noted casting director Mukesh Chhabra who he knew socially. The makers of Delhi Crime Season 2 were looking for a real-life casting opportunity in the form of a young IAS officer who could lend an air of credibility to the onscreen bureaucracy that the series seeks to portray.

"Knowing Abhishek, I was convinced that he would do justice to the role. He would bring in the finer nuances from his own experience as an officer which an actor will find it difficult to portray. I persuaded Abhishek to do the role and when the creative team saw him on camera, they were surprised by the onscreen confidence and finesse considering that he has had minimal acting experience till now. We instantly finalised him for the part," says Mukesh Chhabra.

Chhabra adds "My job is to look for the best talent, be it inside or outside the industry. Let the show release, the audience and industry will be amazed to see him on screen. I have given the industry a new talent."

Abhishek then sought permission from the Chief Secretary of Delhi Mr Vijay Dev, who encouraged him to make use of the opportunity.

Delhi Crime Season 1 is one of the most talked-about shows on OTT and was hugely applauded for the treatment given to the story, the performances and the overall depiction of the case from an administrative point of view.

Now that the team is gearing up for the second season of the critically acclaimed show, they have found their reel life IAS officer in the real-life IAS officer Abhishek Singh. It is perhaps for the first time that such a celebrated IAS officer will be turning actor for a web show of this stature.

Hailing from a family of bureaucrats, Singh's father was also an Indian Police Services officer but it will be interesting to see a successful young bureaucrat's evolution into an actor.

