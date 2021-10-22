Red Notice Trailer: Ryan Reynolds & Dwayne Johnson Join Hands To Catch The World's Most Wanted Thief

Netflix finally dropped the trailer of the anticipated action comedy film, Red Notice. The film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds was one of the anticipated Netflix releases in 2021.

The leading cast of the film took to their social media accounts to shared the trailer. The Rock revealed several details about the film introducing the trailer. He said that Red Notice marked Netflix's biggest investment in a film project and all praised his co-stars Ryan and Gadot.

He wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, the RED NOTICE trailer. Not only is this the biggest investment NETFLIX has ever made in a film, it also boasts two of the biggest and most talented (and attractive;) movie stars on the planet in @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds. And some guy who became famous for wearing a fanny pack. Here's what I know ~ Red Notice was my first ever movie on @netflix and I wanted to make it historic, massive and entertaining for the world."

He also revealed that he has big surprise for his fans. "RED NOTICE arrives in your livings rooms on NOVEMBER 12th. And a very special and FUN SNEAK PEEK IN THEATERS on NOVEMBER 5th. I have some other BIG SURPRISES coming for you guys.... 12 to be exact 😎🎅🏾" the rock added.

The trailer introduces Johnson as an FBI agent who has been wrongly accused for a crime. He reaches out to the second most wanted criminal in the world played by Ryan Renolds to hunt down the culprit who is also the most wanted art thief in the world. Take a look at the trailer,

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds' Red Notice To Release On November 12

On the other hand, Ryan wrote, "I'm an easy target for @gal_gadot in SHRED NOTICE. And I'll never forgive @therock for not telling me the movie's actual title. In theaters Nov. 5 - on @netflix Nov. 12. #LiftWithYourNeck"

Gal Gadot praised her character as the number one thief in the world and said, "Number one criminal mastermind in the world? Has a nice ring to it. Join @therock, @vancityreynolds and me when #RedNotice is in select theaters Nov 5 and on @Netflix November 12!"

The film's official synopsis, reveals that the "high-flying adventure will take the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company."

Directed and written by Marshall Thurber of Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper, Red Notice also stars Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. The film is set to premiere on the streaming giant on November 12.