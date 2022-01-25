Republic Day 2022: Watch These Top 5 OTT Releases To Celebrate Desi Talent This Holiday

Republic Day commemorates the spirit of independent and individual India, and what better way to celebrate the day than celebrating the new talent Indian every growing entertainment industry has to offer. With actors representing India on the global platform and global streaming services, many filmmakers and artists are making the country proud.

Here are some of the unmissable Indian OTT releases in 2022:

Unpaused: Naya Safar (Amazon Prime Video)

The miniseries is an anthology of five parts directed by Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth). All the stories linked together with the common theme of pandemic and, how it has affected the lives of people form all forms of life.

Bhaukaal 2 (MX Player)

Mohit Raina's Bhaukaal returned for season 2 in 2022. The new seaosn takes the story forward from the first season where the Shaukeen gangsters were wiped out by UP police. In the second season, Naveen and his team are set to take on a new mission to protect the villagers and to eradicate the Dedha Brothers.

Human (Disney+ Hotstar)

Human is a medical thriller starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The show is based on the world of human medical trials and how big pharmaceutical companies exploit innocent people for profit. Human is expected to explore the dark side of the medical and industrial world.

Pushpa: The Rise (Amazon Prime Video)

After a theatrical release, Allu Arjun's Pushpa was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. The action drama follows the life of a sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj. Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and is the first part of a franchise. The film was released in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is an ode to the trashy 90s plup fiction. Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh the show follows Vikrant who has a modest desire to land a good job and marry his sweetheart, Shikha. But his dreams are in danger after he becomes the object of Purva's desire, the daughter of a politician who will go to any length to get him.