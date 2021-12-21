Return To Hogwarts: When & Where To Watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Special In India

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are all set to reunite for the small screen with Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The beloved trio will be back together for the franchise's 20th anniversary. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone kickstarted the eight-film series based on JK Rowling's books in November 2001.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will be streaming on HBO Max in the US, meanwhile, the Indian audience will be to watch the special on Amazon Prime Video on the same date, January 1st, 2022. The news comes after the makers released a trailer for the special episodes starring numerous actors from the original series including Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger, Ronald Weasly, Voldermort and others.

Today, December 21, Amazon Prime Video announced that the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special is set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform on January 1 in India. Fans can also catch up on the series in the meantime, which is also available on the same platform.

According to reports, Prime members will be able to stream the special event titled, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in India from January 1, 2022, at 2.30 pm.

HBO Max and Warner Bros collaboration for the reunion was announced in mid-2021. While sharing the trailer HBO Max wrote on their official Instagram handle, "Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year's Day, only on HBO Max."

Apart from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the makers have also confirmed the return of Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.