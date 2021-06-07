Ridhi Dogra And Monica Dogra Announce Second Season Of Their Show The Married Woman

The ALTBalaji show, The Married Woman starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles had opened up to positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. The show revolved around two different women essayed by Ridhi and Monica who go on to share a close bond with each other and fall in love against all odds. With the first season tasting an astounding success, now Ridhi and Monica have announced that the show will be back with its second season.

In a live conversation with RJ Rohini, Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra and Suhaas Ahuja who plays Ridhi's husband on the show have announced that the show will soon see its second season. The cast chose to do the announcement in the current month of June that also happens to be the pride month, given the LGBTQ theme of the show. For the unversed, the announcement date today (June 7) also witnesses the birthday of the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor.

Ridhi Dogra also revealed to Filmibeat during the live session whether it is a challenge on portraying the subject of the LGBTQ community since it is becoming a common subject in recent shows in the country. To this, Ridhi revealed that indeed more and more such stories are indeed being shown including one by Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari in Ajeeb Daastaans. The Maryada Lekin Kab Tak actress added that this is what she actually wants when it comes to the portrayal of the community. She said that people should witness their story like any other normal story.

The Married Woman is based on celebrated author Manju Kapur's best-seller novel of the same name. The show had also secured a number 2 spot on Ormax's most-viewed list twice in a row after its release. Earlier Ekta Kapoor had revealed to a publication about the possibility of a second season of the show wherein she had said, "We have been trending as one of the most-watched shows, so it's pretty heartening. With the kind of impressive numbers the show has got, I don't want to say anything at this moment, but it's inevitable."