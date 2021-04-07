Ridhi Dogra Opens Up About Her Co-Stars Of The Married Woman; Shares Interesting Anecdote About The Show

Ridhi Dogra had a whale of a time working on ALTBalaji's successful show The Married Woman. She will always cherish the memories associated with the show and share screen space with her talented co-stars Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Suhaas Ahuja and others.

Post the show's humongous success, the viewers were recently bestowed upon with a one-of-a-kind YouTube premiere of a musical rendezvous called 'Safarnama'. As part of Safarnama, host Mihir Joshi chatted with Ridhi while showcasing the beautiful renditions of the original sound tracks of the show, while speaking at length about the show and its music.

Sharing an interesting anecdote about the show and it's soulful music, Ridhi said, "Monica (Dogra) is a musician, Imaad (Shah) is a musician, Suhaas (Ahuja) has his rock-band, and he is a musician too, so that way everyone was a musician on set and I was the one who kept singing throughout! They all have such beautiful and distinct voices."

Speaking about the music of the show and the beautiful covers created by various talented singers, Ridhi adds, "I love the music of the show, and I feel thrilled that I have a show which has a fantastic soundtrack. When the music of 'The Married Woman' was launched across all apps, I couldn't believe my character Aastha was mentioned on the cover of the songs. I feel humbled and grateful. I have been tripping on the music of the show – be it 'Khwabon Ka Aashiyaan' which is my favourite song, since it's a happy song and also, 'Dil Ki Shaakh', which is a sweet romantic song with so much love and innocence. The covers are beautiful. They all have such beautiful and distinct voices."

The series adapted from Manju Kapur's novel, 'A Married Woman' addresses various other social issues and taboos that people don't see fit for day-to-day conversation. It is present in subtle forms in almost all sections of society, making it an essential series to find solutions to all kinds of discrimination.

Starring in the series is Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra. Along with these two incredible women, there is Suhaas Ahuja, Imaad Shah, and various others. The Married Woman is streaming on ALTBalaji!

