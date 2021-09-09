Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Krishna Kaul, Poulomi, – ALTBalaji Artists Get Nostalgic On Ganesh Chaturthi

ALTBalaji artists Tanuj Virwani, Poulomi Das, Rithvik Dhanjani, Krishna Kaul, Ankit Bathla and Girija Oak reminisce childhood memories of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Tanuj Virwani who plays Major Bhau in ALTBalaji’s Cartel said, “Lord Ganpati would probably be one of my favourite Gods because he's just too cool. Just the entire mythology and the story behind him is fascinating. From a very young age, from school days, we would get called to our friend's places, and eat some amazing food. I have always been a foodie and had a weakness for sweet dishes and for laddoos. Even now I make it a point to go to my friends or my family members who have Ganpati at home. This year as a gift that I have already received from Bappa is my association with ALTBalaji. The team at ALTBalaji has been very dear to me, very special to me. Be it for Code M or Cartel, They’re the gift that just I just want to take this chance to thank everyone over there, especially Ekta ma'am for all her faith and belief in me. I would like to wish everybody a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. It's a very auspicious time of the year and I know it's been a very hard last one and a half year. But as they say, the night is always darkest before Dawn, so hopefully better times and better signs of things to come.”

Poulomi Das who plays Kesar in ALTBalaji’s Hai Taubba said, “When I moved to Mumbai five/six years ago, I realized Ganesh Chaturthi is a huge festival. And in my first year in Mumbai along with my roommates, I got Bappa at my place. Since then every year I celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival. For me, one of the most memorable moments of the festival is when I brought Chocolate Ganpati last year, since pandemic was going on. I didn't really want to go outside for the Visarjan. In fact, this year, my mom suggested I get a metal Ganpati so that I don't have to bid adieu. I really get sad when he goes. So I, in that way, he will always stay with me. So, this year I got a metal Ganpati. I really don't ask for any gifts, because I think Bappa knows everything. But I want to wish all the viewers, all the readers happy Ganesh Chaturthi, and as we all know, we're not out of COVID, so please be sure and be safe. Also this year I have got a new show Hai Taubba 3 coming on ALTBalaji, which is coming just during Ganesh Chaturthi so my excitement is really doubled up.”

Krishna Kaul who plays Jawed in ALTBalaji’s Cartel said, “I am new to Mumbai, so I remember when I started out, I was just figuring out the spirit of the festival. My Kundali Bhagya co-actor and friend Mugdha Chapekar usually keeps Ganpati. So my fondest memory is when I was at her house, we were eating Modak, doing Aarti and celebrating the festival with her family. One thing that I would like to ask Bappa this year will be that everything gets back to normal. Hopefully, people who have lost their job and money recover and get back on their feet. Also, I am grateful that I am happy and my family is happy. Coming to my blessings, any work, any opportunity that comes my way is a blessing for me. Cartel was one of them. To be working with such renowned actors in itself is a moment of pride for me. Especially when I saw sharing screen space with such popular faces that was the best part for me. And I am really thankful for that.”

Ankit Bathla who plays Wasim in ALTBalaji’s Crimes and Confessions said, “When I first came to Bombay, I saw my friends and others celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and bringing Bappa at home. That time I did not own a house in Mumbai but However, I couldn’t resist and I brought Ganesh Bappa at home the next time. With his blessings today I have my own house in this city of dreams. So, that is one of the memories that I remember, how the first time I got Bappa home and I hardly knew a thing. This will be my eighth year to where I celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home and I always ensure it is an eco-friendly murti and all the decorations are eco-friendly as well. Also, I recently did a show on ALTBalaji titled Crimes and Confessions. I really wanted to do something out of the box and I think it's really amazing that Crimes and Confessions has been applauded by one and all. I have got great reviews for my performance. One thing that I would wish from Bappa this year will be that, everybody should have their jobs and a source of income, which they did earlier. Let’s pray that this pandemic ends as soon as possible and people to get back to their work and also a good livelihood.”

Girija Oak who plays Rama in ALTBalaji’s Cartel said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a very special festival for me being a Maharashtrian. We have always hosted Ganesh Ji at our place for one and a half-day. For the past five years, we have been moulding, the murti of Ganeshi with clay which is later planted in our farms. We make them and then at the end of the 1.5 days, we plant them. For the past five years, we have had several champa trees, mango trees, chikoo trees, and peru trees that have all been Ganpati murtis at one point. I am also excited since Cartel has become such a success. I have such fond memories from the show. I remember every time Rama dressed up in a typical Maharashtrian outfit or with the jewellery, I used to get reminded of how we dress up at home and in Ganpati.”

Rithvik Dhanjani who plays Abhay Angre in ALTBalaji's Cartel said, “My fondest memory of Ganesh Chaturthi is from my childhood. When I was little, we used to keep Bappa at home for 11 days in Mandsaur, MP. It used to be a festival; from collecting the Chanda from different people so that we could buy a nice moorti, get prashad and make a jhaanki for Bappa. We didn’t have a lot of money so we would steal mud and sugar from the factory and used it to make a pull for the train in our jhaanki. I think those are the fond memories that I have of Ganesh Chaturthi. To be able to live in the city of dreams in just the way I want, eat anything that I want, have friends around, people to talk to and people who love me, these are the true blessings from Bappa. I have literally spent like three years of my life on Cartel and faced so many hindrances in between because of the pandemic. But now that the show has released and has been such a huge success I am extremely thankful for everything.”