Rocket Boys: Here’s How Regina Cassandra Prepared For Mrinalini Sarabhai’s Role

Mrinalini Sarabhai was the epitome of grace, elegance, and creativity. Her performances were just mesmerizing. And now bringing her beauty and style on-screen is the beautiful and charming Regina Cassandra who will be playing the role of this beautiful danseuse in SonyLIV's much-awaited show Rocket Boys. Regina Cassandra is unrecognizable as she steps into the character of legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai.

Regina brings the character to life with her poise and sophistication, reminiscent of the late dancer. Completing her look is Mrinalini Sarabhai's big bindi, gajra, and understated jewelry that just emphasized her beauty and grace.

Speaking about her look, Regina said, "As an actor, to get a chance to play such an iconic character on screen for my first ever Hindi OTT release is like a dream come true. But there is also a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her. Dancers have a certain body language, and it was a challenge to get it right. Mrinalini ji was a very dignified lady who was not prone to any dramatics, no matter what storm she was facing in her private life. So, it was important to portray her in that form. There was a lot of research and homework that went behind it. However, this is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I am thankful for it. My heart is full of gratitude."

Along with Regina Cassandra who plays the character of Mrinalini Sarabhai, Rocket Boys also features Jim Sarbh (Homi J. Bhabha) and Ishwak Singh (Vikram Sarabhai) in lead roles.. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys is Directed by Abhay Pannu and Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani. The show will be streaming soon on SonyLIV.