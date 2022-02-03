Rocket Boys: Release Date And Time Of Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh's Anticipated SonyLIV Series

SonyLIV's first original 2022 show, Rocket Boys is all set to release this week on February 4, 2022. Led by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, Rocket Boys follows two extraordinary men, who have proved their brilliance throughout Indian history- Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai followed their passion for science and helped built India's future.

For the unversed, Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai were men of science who were also passionate about arts and culture. Bhabha created the Atomic Energy Commission and was called 'father of the Indian nuclear programme'. He promoted peaceful use of atomic energy and space research. Meanwhile, like his mentor Sarabhai who was educated at Cambridge, is regarded as the 'father of India's space programme'.

Apart from their historical contribution to the country, the show also explores their friendship as they collaborated to design India's space programme. The trailer released earlier this year created quite the buzz. Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi Bhabha was unrecognisable while fans were all praises for Ishwak Singh's look as Sarabhai.

Talking about his character Jim said in an interview, "Given the ridiculous state of the resources available, Dr Homi Bhabha did sublime work. His ability to make his vision into a reality was remarkable." On the other hand, Singh revealed he studied from Jainism to Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and Albert Einstein to play Sarabhai.

"Vikram Sarabhai presents an alternative narrative that confronts Bhabha's ideologies. He is someone Homi can learn from, challenge and bounce off. It's a lovely friendship," Singh added.

Directed by Abhay Pannu and created by Nikkhil Advani, the series also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, Regina Cassandra and Rajit Kapoor in pivotal roles. Rocket Boys will be streaming on SonyLIV at midnight on February 4, 2022.