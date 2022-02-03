Rocket Boys Web Series Review: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh Are Charming As Beloved Physicists Who Changed India

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ishwak Singh, Saba Azad, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh Director: Abhay Pannu

Available On: SonyLIV

Duration: 40 Minutes/8 Episodes

Language: English & Hindi

Plot: Rocket Boys follows two extraordinary men, Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who created history while following their passion for science and built India's future.

Review: Rocket Boys begins with Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha amid a heated discussion about the creation of nuclear power and atomic bombs for India. At the time India was at war with China, and Homi believes having nuclear power would save India from further attacks from other countries. He needs the signatures of the other committee members to pursue the government and back his research.

However, other members of the scientific community are against the idea. Dr Vikram Sarabhai believes that nuclear power would be used for something worse like Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings which he refuses to support. During the argument, he decides to quit the Indian Science Congress.

We are then introduced to Homi and Vikram from 22 years ago when they first met in India and started working on their dream to build a rocket and explore atomic energy. The makers through the eight-part season one proceed to explore how the two renowned physicists become close friends and built the country's future.

Directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys gives an incredible chance to see these iconic people from Indian history that we didn't get a chance to learn much about in school. While the show does explore their personal life and the implications of their relationships, it does not take away their accomplishments. The audience will get a chance to see a rare glimpse of the Indian scientific community pre and post-independence, along with some of the noteworthy names like APJ Abdul Kalam.

One of the things that does impact the viewing experience is the lack of sub-text, dated information of when these incidents took place. Years for some of the biggest moments in history are mentioned including the independence in 1947, however, with the story expanding through decades, it is hard to keep track of it all.

The first five episodes of the show proceed smoothly through the early years of their career, as they try to follow their passion and explore things in their personal life. But the makers rush through and showcase only the important post-independence and Indo-China war moments in the last few episodes. While the cinematography is basic, the direction keeps the audience engaged with interesting twists in the leading men's lives.

Jim Sarbh plays Homi with such charm and admiration, it is hard to take eyes off him when on screen. Ishwak Singh also stands his ground with similar wit and passion. Some of the best scenes in the show are in the beginning when they spend the most time together. Their chemistry is also what keeps the audience glued to the screen in the second half of the show. Both the actors have shown their skill set through different stages of these characters and Jim continues to prove he is one of the under-appreciated actors of Bollywood.

Sarabhai and Homi's professional and personal friendship is at the forefront of the show, while in the second half, the screenplays also showcase their emotional bond with other characters which has influenced some major decisions in Indian history. Dibyendu Bhattacharya who plays Raza Mehdi and KC Shankar as Vishwesh Mathur turn out to be some of the most interesting characters. On the other hand, the female characters do not get much screen time, which is understandable given there weren't many female scientists at the time. However, Regina Cassandra played by Mrinalini Sarabhai and Saba Azad's Parvana Irani have given a delightful performance that makes up for it.

Overall, Rocket Boys is as much about the country as it is about their passion for science. The show gives the new generation a chance to see the India that grew with the help of a talented and small scientific community. The show is unmissable for the leading performances as well.