Rohit Shetty Set To Make OTT Debut With Mission Frontline On January 20

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is gearing up for his OTT debut with a show called Mission Frontline. According to reports, the show is set to give a glimpse of the lives of armed forces posted on the borders. Mission Frontline earlier had featured celebrities like Rana Daggubatti and Sara Ali Khan.

After taking over TV with the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi as a host, the filmmaker will now step into the shoes of a Special Operations Group soldier. Rohit reporteldy will experience how the unit lives and trains in the difficult places they are posted at.

The show's director, Kunal Kochhar, said that Rohit Shetty was the perfect choice to feature on the show. He said, Rohit is synonymous with action, so no one else could be more qualified for the job than him. "Rohit Shetty's films reflect patriotism, courage and vigour and there couldn't be a better fit than him for 'Mission Frontline'," Kochhar said.

Rohit's experience has been shot at locations in and around Srinagar. Talking about working with Rohit, Kocchar called it a surreal experience "to shoot in the picturesque terrains of Srinagar with the special unit and Rohit's presence added so much energy to it." He added that fans will be able to see a "completely different side of Rohit."

Mission Frontline will premiere on January 20 on discovery+.