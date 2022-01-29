Rudra Edge Of Darkness Trailer’: Ajay Devgn’s Luther Adaptation Is All Things Mystery

Disney Plus Hotstar has finally revealed the first trailer for its upcoming awaited series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Rudra is the Indian adaptation of the hit BBC series Luther, led by Idris Elba.

The show directed by Rajesh Mapuskar best known for Ventilator marks the OTT debut of actors Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol. According to reports, the six-part series is set in Mumbai and follows a detective DCP Rudra Veer Singh.

The makers have described the series as a race-against-the-clock thriller that delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them, with each episode featuring a new threat. Similar to Luther, DCP Rudra Veer Singh while pursuing criminals and killers will form an unlikely friendship with Aliyah, a genius sociopath.

The two-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Rudra, who can be seen uncovering mysteries as his personal life takes a toll. Married to Esha Deol's character he can be seen questioning their bond and their vows to each other. Meanwhile, he works with Aliyah, a sociopath he failed to arrest.

Take a look at the trailer,

Opening up about the show, Ajay Devgan in a statement said, "The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as 'Rudra.' What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian entertainment."

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol, the cast also includes Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyadeep Misra.

Rudra Edge of Darkness will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali languages. The makers are yet to confirm the final release date of the series.