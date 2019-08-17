English
    Sacred Games 2 Hilarious Memes Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

    By
    |

    Netflix's Sacred Games 2 was released on August 15. The viewers had huge expectations on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer show. While some audiences were impressed with the show, many of them were disappointed and felt that the first season was better than the second one. They took to social media to share memes. From Gaitonde's dialogue 'chand par hain mein' to Bunty's one-liner, 'Parle-G khana padh raha hai khali chai mein dhuboke', many such dialogues were used to create hilarious memes.

    Some viewers even drew comparisons between the first and second editions with hilarious pictures. Take a look!

    @_Toxic_Dheeraj_

    @_Toxic_Dheeraj_

    @_Toxic_Dheeraj_ shared a picture from Bunty's scene. The dialogue, 'Parle-G khana padh raha hai khali chai mein dhubo ke,' was said by Bunty to Gaitonde as their condition was worse without Gaitonde in Mumbai.

    @RokingMak

    @RokingMak

    @RokingMak shared a picture of Deepika Padukone and captioned it: When You Tried Gochi For The First Time #SACREDGAMES2." - (sic). Gochi was given to Gaitonde and Sartaj when they visited ashram.

    Iamsid

    Iamsid

    Iamsid shared a picture of Gaitonde which had caption "Chand pe hai apun." This dialogue was said by Gaitonde when Bunty asked him where is he!

    Shivam

    Shivam

    Shivam shared this picture which had caption, "Makar sankranti ke din paida hui thi, sabki kathi hai." This dailogue was said by Bunty to Gaitonde, who asked him about Jojo's behaviour.

    Superstarfalak

    Superstarfalak

    Superstarfalak shared a picture and wrote, "When your relative trying to telling about life. You to your mind : ser hila de baas #SACREDGAMES2." - (sic)

    Adarsh Aryan

    Adarsh Aryan

    Adarsh Aryan shared a picture and captioned, "*explaining integration and differentiation to student* Teacher: Sabko aarha hai samjh me?? First benchers : Yess sirrrrr!! Whole backbenchers: Kisi ko L*nd samjh nhi aaraha #SACREDGAMES2." - (sic)

    Rohit Patel

    Rohit Patel

    A few users shared pictures of expections vs reality by sharing pictures of original actors vs duplicates and captioned, "#sacredgames1 Vs #sacredgames2."

    Thor: The God of Thunder

    Thor: The God of Thunder

    Thor: The God of Thunder shared pictures of Avatar and Govinda and captioned, "**My review** #SacredGamesS1 Vs #SacredGamesS2."

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 1:33 [IST]
