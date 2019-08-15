Sacred Games 2 LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers!

Netflix's much awaited series, Sacred Games season 2 released this Independence Day, and we can be sure that fans of the show are glued to their screens, watching it. However, in less than twenty four hours of its release, the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers have leaked the series online. Netflix as a streaming platform is conveniently available to everybody and it is unfortunate that such a thing happened.

Sacred Games 2 has received raving reviews from critics. Many are lauding the second installment of the series for elevating its characters and story line this time. Critic Rohit Vats of News18 in his review said," The wait was worth it. Sacred Games 2 is far bigger and better than the previous season. The making of Ganesh Gaitonde has everything you would expect from a classic Netflix tale, and more. Which means, you're in for a thrilling time, and this one could put Indian storytellers on the world map."

Sacred Games is created by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The second season stars some of its earlier cast members such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, while also introducing some new characters through Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and others.

