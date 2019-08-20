Sacred Games 2: MLA Demands Makers Remove ‘Saif Throwing Away Kada’ Scene As It Insults Sikhs

Sacred Games, which is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Recently, the second season was released. Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has slammed Netflix and Anurag Kashyap for a scene that shows Saif Ali Khan (who plays the role of a Sardar - Sartaj Singh) throwing away his 'kada' (a bangle that is a religious symbol for Sikhs).

Manjinder, who is an MLA from Rajouri Garden in Delhi, made a series of tweets. In one of his tweets, he demanded the makers to remove the scene. He has also threatened legal action against the production scene if the scene is not removed.

The MLA tweeted, "I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It's the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib." - (sic)

He further wrote, "Why was the main character made Sikh if you didn't do any research on the identity of Sikhs & how 5 kakaars including Kada) are quintessential for Sikhs. I demand removal of this scene asap or we will take legal action against the production team." - (sic)

"I urge @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take stern action agnst @NetflixIndia & #SacredGames which disrespects not only Sikh Kakaars but Hindu religion symbology also. These people are minting money hurting our religious sentiments which cant be allowed in the name of Freedom of Expression," tweeted Manjinder. - (sic)

He also shared a video and wrote, "We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths & sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs & Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation." - (sic)

We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths & sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs & Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation@ANI @aajtak pic.twitter.com/4h34Ib9tDN — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019

For the uninitiated, Saif, who plays a Sikh police officer, throws away his 'kada' in anger while standing in front of the Mumbai sea link.

