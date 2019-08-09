English
    Sacred Games 2 NEW Promo Gives Glimpse Into Sartaj & Megha’s Troubled Married Life

    By
    |

    Netflix's Sacred Games is one of the most-talked-about web series. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the second season. The makers revealed a few promos that seem interesting. With just a few days left for the release of the show, the makers have revealed yet another interesting promo, which gives us a glimpse of Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and his wife Megha's (played by Anupriya Goenka) troubled married life.

    In the promo, DCP Parulkar (played by Neeraj Kabi) is seen telling Sartaj that Megha left him at the right time. The scene then shifts to the terrace where Sartaj meets Megha and expresses his wish to reunite. When Megha questions Sartaj as to why he wants her back, he gets emotional and says that he is losing everyone (Katekar and Anjali Mathur are shown dead), in his life.

    Sartaj tells Megha that he doesn't want her to leave him. But Megha refuses to pay heed to him. She tells him that she is happy and she doesn't want him to ruin it.

    It has to be recalled that the first few promos of the show showed Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui's revamped self and his back story (his relationship with Jojo). The actors of the show had also revealed in their interviews as to how they prepared for the show and what they can expect in the second edition.

    Well, with the promos and the actors' statements, the audiences might have got a hint as to what they might get to see in the sophomore season.

    Sacred Games 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi (as mysterious Guruji), who will play an important role in the second edition. The show is all set to hit the digital platform on August 15. Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

