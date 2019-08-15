Sacred Games 2 REVIEW: Guruji’s Mystery Solved; Gaitonde & Sartaj Get Their Answers!

The much-awaited Sacred Games 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Here's a quick lowdown on what happens in the second season! Well, the first episode pretty much starts from where it ended. Trivedi is dead and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is shown somewhere in the mid of the ocean (Mombasa) in Kenya. He is seen trying to escape but the RAW agent Kusum Devi Yadav aka KD Yadav (Amruta Subhash) - the boss lady - tells him that it will take him 188 years to reach Mumbai if he wants to swim and reach. Yadav makes Gaitonde run a business in Kenya forcefully. Also, Trivedi makes Gaitonde listen to Guruji's (Pankaj Tripathi) speeches. Meanwhile, Sartaj continues his work and finds out that Guruji is dead. Is he really dead?

Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is rewarded for his near-fatal discoveries from the first season and is made the head of the case. Sartaj and Majid gather information to save the country from a nuclear attack. Meanwhile, apart from his operation, Sartaj tries to resolve Guruji's mystery and reaches the ashram run by Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin), who is Guruji's follower. Finally, Gaitonde is shown meeting Guruji in Croatia on Sartaj's father's suggestion and Trivedi's continuous mention - where we also get to see Batya and Malcolm, the latter happens to be another of Guruji's followers.

As the story proceeds, Gaitonde reveals the two people he calls when he remembers Bombay. He is seen trying to meet Jojo (Surveen Chawla) but gets caught by Parulkar. It is then that Yadav comes to Gaitonde's rescue. After Gaitonde does as instructed by Yadav, he gets Isa's number (as Gaitonde wants to take revenge on Isa). On the other hand, Sartaj and his men now have only a few days left to save the country.

As we watch further, we feel that just like Gaitonde, Sartaj too is getting trapped in the ashram (as Sartaj confesses how he is guilty because of his past - he couldn't save his people and couldn't even save his marriage). Sartaj gets a clue that Guruji is alive!

Gaitonde becomes closer to Guruji, who makes him the lead of a major project. Guruji's men become a catalyst to destroy the world. Gaitonde, slowly, gets to know that he is being used by Guruji, but by then it would have been too late, as Shahid Khan is all set with a nuclear bomb, which is all set to explode within a couple of days. Meanwhile, due to drugs (that Sartaj was taking in the ashram), he gets detained from the case. Majid gets a clue that Parulkar had helped trucks, which carried illegal items, reach Bombay.

Gaitonde is shown against Guruji, who tries to brainwash him but in vain. Gaitonde also gets to know something against Guruji and others, that breaks his heart. Meanwhile, Sartaj gets to know about Trivedi, about whom Gaitonde was talking about (sirf Trivedi bachega), which connects him again to the ashram! We, then, get to watch Sartaj staying in the ashram, while Markand and Majid find out about Shahid Khan's whereabouts. The duo finds the nuclear weapon!

Will they save the world? Will Sartaj help Markand and Majid? Well, to know the answers to these, you need to watch the show!

Although the story is complex as Gaitonde, Guruji, Sartaj and other stories (and backstories) are shown, it doesn't leave the viewers confused.

The second season, will indeed, solve many unresolved mysteries of the first edition, but we must say that the makers have left out a few questions unanswered - hence, there is a possibility of a third season (if audiences demand).

All actors have played their roles extremely well. Even the smallest character in the show, plays a major role in the story, which is interesting. Although there are a lot of cuss words, nothing seems to be forced. Gaitonde's one-liners will leave you in splits.

But after watching the second season, all we can say is the first season was more interesting and engaging than the sophomore one!

