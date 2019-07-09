Sacred Games 2 Trailer Out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aka Gaitonde Is Back To Seek Revenge; Fans Excited!

The critically-acclaimed original series Sacred Games, which is based on Vikram Chandra's best-selling novel is back with the second season! The show that stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who reprise their roles as Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, will also have Pankaj Tripathi as the mysterious Guruji. As we revealed Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the latest additions to the series. The fans were eagerly waiting for the second season and here it is! The makers have released the trailer of the show and it seems intriguing.

The trailer starts with Bunty getting a call from Gaitonde (Ganesh) and is shocked. This time, Gaitonde is back in style (all suited up) and is seeking revenge while Sartaj is in search of Ganesh's third father and the mystery behind it! Guruji is seen in an intense avatar that is scary as well!

As Netflix India shared the trailer, fans were super excited about the show. They are eager to watch the show and have been asking about the premiere date! Well, let us tell you that the show will premiere on August 15, 2019!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Jul 8, 2019 at 11:28pm PDT

Meanwhile, regarding the trailer, Vikramaditya Motwane was quoted by DNA as saying, "We're extremely excited to finally be able to share with the fans of Sacred Games what they've all been waiting for with bated breath - the date of its release on Netflix! This season is bigger, more compelling, and totally unexpected. Be prepared to discover a different side to each character as we take the audience on a tremendous journey, and address questions left unanswered last season."

Most Read: From Rajinikanth To MS Dhoni, Popular Celebrities Who Refused To Appear On The Kapil Sharma Show!