Sacred Games 3: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Casting Scamster Recruiting Female Actors

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram account and called out a fake casting profile on social media. The casting call for recruiting female actors for bold scenes in Sacred Games 3 and Anurag revealed that there is no season 3.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Anurag Kashyap shared a screengrab of the Instagram story of the scamster's request for his followers to report him. He wrote, "This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person."

In the screenshot shared, the fake casting call mentioned the requirement of "female" actors of different age groups who "must be ok with bold scenes". Take a look at the post,

For the unversed, the second season of Sacred Games was released in August 2019. The show had garnered alot of love after the release of the first season in July 2018, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Anurag is gearing up for the release of Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu. The filmmaker last was seen on screen in AK vs AK along side Anil Kapoor, which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. His last release as a director was the Netflix film Choked in 2020, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.