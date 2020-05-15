    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ‘Paatal Lok Is The Best Crime Thriller' Says Sacred Games Co-director Anurag Kashyap

      By
      |

      Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter handle to review the latest Amazon Prime original series, Paatal Lok. His verdict was very clear as he said the web series is the best in the crime thriller genre to come out of India in a long time.

      Anurag Kashyap Calls Paatal Lok The Best Crime Thriller

      In a series of tweets, Anurag wrote, "My filmmaker's heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever. Abhishek, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika, Vipin, Gul .. have seen them all before , always at their best, it's the ones I saw the first time- Niharika , Jagjeet, Ishwak took my heart. Great job Avinash Arun and Prosit. Kudos to the producers for standing by the team."

      Paatal Lok has been directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, and produced under the banner of Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films. It stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

      Anurag continued, "It finds humanity in its darkest heart. It shows us the large gap between the rural and urban India. Extremely well written, shot performed. It makes you realise , that only those who see and understand this large gap between the two India's, will wield power over it."

      He added, "In the end .. Jaideep Ahlawat and Sudip Sharma .. your finest work yet. and the team of writers, casting directors , assistants(Red heart), cinematographers, production designer, costumes . Everyone involved take a bow. I am so inspired . Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN."

      Coming from the co-director of one of the most popular crime thriller web series, Sacred Games, this is a huge compliment for the makers of Paatal Lok.

      ALSO READ: Paatal Lok: Everything You Need To Know About The Crime Thriller Characters

      ALSO READ: Paatal Lok Web Series Review: Sudip Sharma's Amazon Prime Show Is The Best Crime Thriller Right Now

      Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 19:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X