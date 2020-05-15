‘Paatal Lok Is The Best Crime Thriller' Says Sacred Games Co-director Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter handle to review the latest Amazon Prime original series, Paatal Lok. His verdict was very clear as he said the web series is the best in the crime thriller genre to come out of India in a long time.

In a series of tweets, Anurag wrote, "My filmmaker's heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever. Abhishek, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika, Vipin, Gul .. have seen them all before , always at their best, it's the ones I saw the first time- Niharika , Jagjeet, Ishwak took my heart. Great job Avinash Arun and Prosit. Kudos to the producers for standing by the team."

Paatal Lok has been directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, and produced under the banner of Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films. It stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Anurag continued, "It finds humanity in its darkest heart. It shows us the large gap between the rural and urban India. Extremely well written, shot performed. It makes you realise , that only those who see and understand this large gap between the two India's, will wield power over it."

He added, "In the end .. Jaideep Ahlawat and Sudip Sharma .. your finest work yet. and the team of writers, casting directors , assistants(Red heart), cinematographers, production designer, costumes . Everyone involved take a bow. I am so inspired . Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN."

Coming from the co-director of one of the most popular crime thriller web series, Sacred Games, this is a huge compliment for the makers of Paatal Lok.

