Sadak 2 Actor Mohan Kapur To Star In Marvel Studios' Web Show Ms. Marvel

Actor Mohan Kapur, who was last seen playing Commissioner Rajesh Puri in Sadak 2, is all set for his Hollywood debut. According to a report, Mohan Kapur will be seen essaying a pivotal role in one of Marvel's upcoming web shows for Disney's streaming platform.

The report revealed that he will be seen in the South Asian Superhero show titled Ms. Marvel. The series set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the popular comic book series of the same name by Marvel Comics.

In an interaction with Film Information, Mohan Kapur revealed that he is impressed by the way American units adhere to COVID-19 protocol. "The Marvel team is unbelievable where COVID protocols are concerned. The actors of the series have been classified in the Red Zone. This means that we have to undergo Covid tests thrice a week till as long as we are shooting," he said. However, Kapur didn't share details about either the MCU project or his role in it.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani, a Canadian actress of Pakistani origin in the titular role. The six-part series will follow 16-year-old teenager Kamala Khan and her superhero alter ego Ms. Marvel, who has shape-shifting powers. The report also revealed that Ms. Marvel is currently being shot in Atlanta and is scheduled to be completed by March or early April 2021.

The series will be released alongside other MCU shows like Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Ms. Marvel is expected to release in late 2021.

