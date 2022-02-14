SAG Awards 2022: Anupam Tripathi Pens Emotional Note Over Squid Game's Nomination

Squid Game created history at SAG Awards 2022 nominations. The nominations were announced earlier on January 12, 2022. The popular South Korean Drama earned multiple nominations including Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series. Indian actor Anupam Tripathi recently took to his social media accounts expressing gratitude for the nomination.

SAG 2022 Nomination List: Squid Game Creates History, House Of Gucci & The Power Of The Dog Gets Most Nods

Sharing pictures of nomination certification and goodies sent by SAD, Anupam Tripathi wrote a lengthy emotional note alongside in the caption. He wrote, "I feel honored,humbled,blessed and great to be nominated in the Screen Actor's Guild awards 2021 in an ensemble cast of SquidGame for an outstanding performance in drama series."

He added that the nomination means the world to him and called the Squid Game team his dream team. "As an Indian actor working in Korea and getting the recognition and appreciation in One of the prestigious award show (SAG awards) in the world for actors says it all that "dreams do come true". I take immense pride in saying that I am also a SAG award nominee for the outstanding performance in the ensemble cast of drama series SquidGame. And I am looking forward to see all my favourite actors with eagerness who all are nominated in sag awards 2021," he added.

Anupam concluded the post by congratulating other SAG awards nominees. Take a look at the post:

Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk On Show's Four SAG Nods: Happiest Moment

For the unversed, Anupam Tripathi, who was born in Delhi studied theatre since 2021 and has been part of several Korean Dramas including Descendants of the Sun and Hospital Playlist as well as the 2014 film Ode To My Father and 2021 film Space Sweepers. In Squid Game, Anupam was seen playing a pivotal role as an immigrant. His performance received a lot of global recognition and love from global fans.