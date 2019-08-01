Saif Ali Khan Couldn't Answer Aamir Khan's Questions On Sacred Games!

The critically-acclaimed original series Sacred Games, which is based on Vikram Chandra's best-selling novel and starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, invoked a huge fan frenzy. Fans, naturally, were highly anticipating Season 2. And now, the wait is over as the most-awaited season is all set to hit Netflix soon! The show has left not just viewers but celebrities speechless as well. Also, it has left a lot of questions unanswered.

Talking to Quint, Saif revealed that after watching Sacred Games, Aamir had a lot of questions regarding the show.

Saif said, "You know Aamir Khan sent me a text and he is someone whose opinion I respect and whose mind I admire when it comes to movies, and he said I want to talk to you so you know I called him back and he said, listen who's this Trivedi guy, is he dead, what happened and he had all these questions which I couldn't answer."

Apart from Aamir, Saif had also received a call from Varun Dhawan, who praised the series' first season. Saif was quoted as saying, "I remember Varun Dhawan was all praises for the show and rang up. A lot of people rang up, so that was nice."

For the uninitiated, Saif played a cop Sartaj Singh in Season 1, while Nawazuddin was seen as a yesteryear gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde. Pankaj Tripathi was seen as a mysterious guruji, Jatin Sarna as Bunty (Gaitonde's gang member), Surveen Chawla as Jojo and Luke Kenny as Malcolm Mourad (an assassin). Apart from these characters, Season 2 will see Kalki Koechlin as Batya and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan.

