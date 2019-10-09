Saif Ali Khan: I Was Okay With Sacred Games' Season 2 Ending

Weeks have passed after the second season of Netflix series Sacred Games aired. The second season of the web series was not received well by the audience in comparison to the pilot series. The first season of the show was appreciated globally and it even received an international Emmys nomination.

Saif Ali Khan, who played the role of Sartaj Singh in the show, has now broken his silence about the season's ending and stated, though he liked the ending of Sacred Games Season 2, he preferred the response Season 1 had received.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he compared both seasons and said, "I am not as happy as I was with response to part 1. I think some people found it a little different and it was always going to be a little different. It is called Sacred Games and it is about a guru going on about things. I have a spotboy whose opinion I quite value, his name is Hira, and he said who guru ka thoda zyada ho gaya."

He spoke about how the ending left the metro city Mumbai seconds away from a nuclear holocaust, saying he was totally okay with the ending. He said, "I was okay with the ending because it doesn't make a difference - either it blows up or he saves it. I quite like the show; it was differently placed. The first season had some crazy things - Cuckoo's character and development of my character. Vikram really nailed it as a director. Second season, the climax could have been... I like it but I can understand people preferred the first one, that's the vibe I got."

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, season one of the series also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi. Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey joined them in the second season.