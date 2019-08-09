Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He Prepared For Sartaj Singh In Sacred Games 2; Says He Had To Lose Weight

The much-awaited Sacred Games 2 is all set to hit the digital platform soon. Saif Ali Khan, who played the role of inspector Sartaj Singh, will be seen in a different look in the second season. The actor had to gain weight for the first season, while in the second season, he was asked to lose a few kilos.

In an interview to MensXP, Saif revealed how he prepared for Sardar Sartaj Singh's look. He said, "I think physically, for the first part, it was putting on some good muscle and weight. There were even some higher heeled shoes. Not like I look like a tough Sardarji normally, but I did look like a tough Sardar. So that was an achievement because they are quite tough and heavy."

The actor added, "So, the second one kind of leaned out a bit. You know, ostensibly because of the stress of getting your thumb cut off and trying to save the world, but also to look a bit more like a hero."

"Learning Punjabi, figuring out body language, proper acting, and then figuring out that everybody has a different 'approach' to things. So he is troubled and honest. So whatever lines you're given, you have to say them in a troubled and honest way. So these various things helped create Sartaj," Saif further added.

The second edition will hit Netflix on August 15. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Surveen Chawla, Pankaj Tripathi and others, who were seen in the first season, will continue to be part of the second one. Ranvir Shenoy and Kalki Koechlin are the new additions to the cast.

