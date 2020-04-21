'Sairat' Star Rinku Rajguru To Make Her Digital Debut With Lara Dutta In Hotstar Specials 'Hundred'

Marathi actress Rinku Rajguru is all set to make her Hindi and digital debut with the new Hotstar Specials series, Hundred. Riku had gained nationwide fame after her Marathi debut as Archi, in the drama film Sairat.

Rinku, last seen in the Marathi film Make-Up, will now debut in Hindi with an action-comedy. Rinku's character Netra Patil, in Hundred, is set to have a new avatar in every episode.

Talking about the shows, Rinku said, "Hundred is my first ever digital show and it has been a great working experience. This medium is on boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times."

"It is a pleasure to be a part of this digital world, especially a platform like Hotstar that has such wide reach. What drew me towards the character of Netra is that people will see a new side in each episode," Rinku added in a statement. Produced by RAT films, Hundred also stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi, and Karan Wahi. According to reports, the show's trailer is set to be out on Tuesday.

Lara Dutta took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced the trailer will be out soon, with a special message from the cast. The video shows, Karan Wahi talking Lara and Rinku, to discuss promotional strategies, take a look:

Meanwhile, Rinku will also be seen in Gajendra Ahire's next, titled Pinga with Sonali Kulkarni. She has already shot for the film's first schedule before the lockdown and hopes to continue from April 15, said a report in TOI.

