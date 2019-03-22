English
    Salman On Web Series: I Don't Like All Rubbish That's Going On; Wants To Produce HAKHK Type Show!

    Web series have become trend these days. Not just television actors, even Bollywood actors are doing the web series. Recently, Akshay Kumar announced his web series debut. There are also reports that Shahrukh Khan has joined hands with Netflix for an original Indian series. Apparently, the show will be a thriller and based on the book 'Bard Of Blood' by Bilal Siddiqi. Now, Salman Khan has revealed that he too was approached to produce content for web, but he turned down!

    During the promotion of the film Notebook, in which he will be launching two newcomers, Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, the actor spoke about entering the digital medium. He revealed that he if he gets into web content, he will make sure that it will be 'clean' and caters to the family audiences!

    Taking a sly dig at the current web series' content, he said, "Web series is fine but the content should be clean. I don't like all that rubbish that is going on. I have been approached and I have not said no. I will produce web content but it is going to be Hum Aapke Hain Koun type."

    There were reports that the actor will be producing web series for children. But, he didn't confirm working on the project.

