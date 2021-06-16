Samantha Akkineni Will Not Return To OTT Shows Anytime Soon: Report

After the success of The Family Man 2, reports claimed that Samantha Akkineni has been roped in for a Netflix show. However, a source close to the actress has revealed that she will not be returning to OTT shows anytime soon. For the unversed, Samantha garnered a lot of praise for her performance as the antagonist in the Amazon Prime Original series.

Manoj Bajpayee On Samantha's Performance In The Family Man 2: I Want To Be Overshadowed By My Co-Actors

According to Telugu Asianet News, Samantha has been approached by Netflix for a new OTT web series. The report also claimed that she has been offered a whopping Rs 8 crore by the streaming giant for a leading role in the trilingual web series.

While Netflix is yet to confirm any such project, a Bollywood Hungama report has claimed that the actress currently has her hands full with two Tamil features. Samantha will be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring with Vijay Sethupathi and Shaakuntalam, where she plays the mythological Shakuntala.

A source very close to the actress told the portal, "Right now she is off the media and just chilling at home with her husband Nag Chaitanya and his family. There are no plans of doing another web series anytime in the near future. Sam agreed to doing The Family Man because of co-directors Raj Nidimoru and DK's persuasive powers and because she had wanted to play the bad girl for the longest."

As for another web series project, the source added, "Not for a while, and then only if it's something as challenging as The Family Man."

The Family Man 2 Web Series Review: Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Offer A Show That Has It All

Meanwhile, The Family Man streaming on Amazon Prime Video follows a spy agent, Srikant Tiwari who struggles between the life of a middle class family man and a secret spy. The show also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others.