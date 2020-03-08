Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth And Other ALTBalaji Actors On Women’s Day

Sandhya Mridul Who Plays A-Jo In Mentalhood

"It's very important that women support each other and I think there lies a lot of strength, something which Mentalhood brings to you. Even though, we are very different as characters, we somewhere support each other and I think that is not just a feminist stand but that is about love and support. I think no one can understand a woman better than another woman. So let's understand each other and stand with each other. Wishing all the women a very happy Women's Day."

Shruti Seth Who Plays Diksha In Mentalhood

"I am mostly going to be shooting on Women's Day. I think Mentalhood is my Women's Day present and I wish we do have a token date to celebrate women, and we gave women the respect and the place that they deserve in the world."

Chetna Pande Who Plays Priyanka In Class Of 2020

"I think everyday waking up as a woman is women's day, It has its ups and downs but majorly I think it's great waking up as a woman- and to make my women's day special I'm going to visit an old age home this year which is specially for women. There is a lot for me to learn from these women, who are wiser and have seen more life than me. This is something which I want to do on this Women's Day."

Yogita Bihani Who Plays Palak In Dil Hi Toh Hai

"I feel very overwhelmed when I see people celebrating Women's Day. We just don't need a single day to celebrate womanhood. We will celebrate Women's day in the real sense when we will start respecting women in every way. This year, while I don't have any plans for celebrating the occasion if time permits I will definitely indulge myself with a scrumptious meal followed by a spa session."