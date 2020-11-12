Sania Mirza All Set For Her Digital Debut; The Tennis Star To Play Herself In Fiction Series

Sania On MTV Nishedh Alone Together

"MTV Nishedh Alone Together conveys that in a unique and impactful way. The youth of today is more aware, sensitive, and conscious about issues that plague our country. TB is a continuing menace, and its impact has only worsened through the pandemic. The fight to curb TB is more difficult now than ever and that's what prompted me to come on board. As someone who is in a place of influence, I hope my presence helps in some way to collectively fight the societal conventions and bring about a positive change," she added.

Sania To Play Herself In Fictional Series

The digital show follows the challenges of a young couple Vicky and Megha (played by Syed Raza Ahmed and Priya Chauhan). Sania, who plays herself, will be seen discussing the challenges young couples faced during the lockdown. Nishedh Alone Together also features Akshay Nalwade and Ashwin Mushran in pivotal roles.

Show Will Release In Last Week On November

The five-part web series is all set to launch on the social media handles of MTV India and MTV Nishedh in the last week of November 2020. Sania has often shown off her acting chops in TikTok videos and during her appearances on chat shows, now fans are hoping this project turns into bigger and better acting projects.