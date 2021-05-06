Sanjay Kapoor & Raima Sen's Web Series The Last Hour To Drop On May 14

Amazon Prime Video recently released the teaser of Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen-starrer The Last Hour and confirmed the release date of the same. The supernatural web series is set to release on Amazon's streaming platform on May 14.

The show backed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, is written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz. Along with Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen, The Last Hour also stars Shahana Goswami in aleading role.

The teaser shows a shaman asking a spirit to take him back in time about an hour before his death. The video clip then gives a glimpse of other characters in the show including Sanjay as a cop, Raima and Shahana. The message in the clip says, "Only the chosen one can see what lies in the past."

According to reports, the show set in a Himalayan town explores the story of a shaman (healer), who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer. Take a look at the teaser:

ALSO READ: Top 8 OTT Releases To Watch Out For In May 2021: Toofaan, Army Of The Dead, The Sons of Sam & More

Writer Amit Kumar, who also worked as an executive producer on the project called The Last Hour a "unique supernatural show." He said in a statement, "Asif Kapadia and I have worked together since our film school days, and when the chance to collaborate on this idea came up, we grabbed it."

Asif also opened up about collaborating with Amit, and said in a statement, "Amit and I share an interest in the supernatural genre, and he is particularly fascinated by the concept of playing with time. We wanted to create a series that was original, authentic and riveting. I am so excited to launch The Last Hour to audiences across the world."

ALSO READ: Neena Kulkarni's Photo Prem To Release On Amazon Prime Video On May 7

Notably in 2016, Asif Kapadia had bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Feature) for his film Amy. The Last Hour also features Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in pivotal roles.