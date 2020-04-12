Sayani Gupta: ‘I Don’t Think Screaming V*gina Is Really Changing Anything’

The second season trailer of Four More Shots Please! was recently released by Amazon Prime Video. The much-awaited web series that stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Pratiek Babbar and Milind Soman in the lead roles will hit the streaming platform on April 17.

And now, in her latest interview, leading lady Sayani Gupta opened up about her character and the second season of Four More Shots Please!. The actress also spoke about the first season’s finale in which the leading ladies screamed the term 'vagina’ publicly.

Sayani candidly confessed, “I don’t think screaming vagina is really changing anything honestly, that’s my perspective. Even if people do, the good thing is it’s you body part at the end, so why not be able to say 'vagina’? A lot of men, and men have sex with vaginas, right? How many people can you imagine saying the word aloud, or even what’s in their underwear? So, it’s a huge taboo with the word because ironically, you come out of that vagina. I meant it’s the uterus but it’s the same space where we come out of. It’s strange but the good thing in the last two years is the #MeToo movement and #Timesup movement, that have started the conversation about women equality and our rights.” (sic)

Recalling her shoot experience with the girls, Sayani added, "Every time the girls got together for the bar scenes, which were 'the girls are having fun and bonding' scenes, after about 4 takes and tons of laughing out loud, it would be damn tough to keep it light and spontaneous. Anu (director) would often tell us, 'All of you are so good with drama and bring that same spontaneity in the lighter scenes'. We would just keep pondering like and coming up with new ways of amusing each other in every take."

For the unversed, the actress plays the role of Damini who according to the season 2 trailer, after quitting her job of a journalist, has written a book. Four More Shots Please! has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and directed by Anu Menon. It also stars Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles.

