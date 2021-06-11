Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 In IMDb's Top 10 Highest Rated TV Shows Alongside Game Of Thrones, Chernobyl & More

The Hansal Mehta directorial Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story had received several accolades amongst the masses and the critics alike. The series that was released on the OTT streaming platform SonyLIV, starred actor Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. It was based on the life of the controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Now, the series has added another feather to its cap. It has found a place on the list of top 10 highest-rated TV series in IMDb.

The series falls on the 9th position in IMDb's list of highest-rated TV series. The top spot has been secured by the show Band Of Brothers that is created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. The 2001 show starred Damien Lewis and Ron Livingston in the lead roles and was set against the backdrop of World War 2.

The shows Breaking Bad and Chernobyl have occupied the second and third position respectively. Breaking Bad starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the lead role. Chernobyl was based on the 1986 Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster and was praised for its compelling representation of real-life events.

The show The Wire has occupied the fourth position. The crime series starred Idris Alba and Dominic West in the lead roles. While the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender occupied the fifth position, the popular fantasy show Game Of Thrones secured the sixth position.

The show The Sopranos and is on the seventh spot. It is based on the life of a mobster Tony Soprano. While the animated show Rick And Morty which narrates the adventures of an eccentric scientist and his grandson has occupied the eighth position. These shows have been followed by the Pratik Gandhi-starrer Scam 1992 on the list that is truly a huge achievement.

After Scam 1992, the series which occupied the tenth position is Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The Japanese anime series was aired in the late 90s and was created by Hiromu Arakawa. It followed the journey of two brothers who wish to restore their bodies after failing to bring their mother back to life.

Meanwhile, talking about Scam 1992, the series has an IMDb rating of 9.5 out of 10. It also starred Shreya Dhanwanthary, Chirag Vohra and Anjali Barot in the lead roles. The series had drawn several comparisons to the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull that was based on the same subject.