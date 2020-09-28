Scam 1992: Hansal Mehta's SonyLIV Show To Premiere On October 9

Hansal Mehta's upcoming series Scam 1992, is all set to release on October 9. Yesterday, the makers announced the show's release date along with a teaser on Twitter.

The tweet read, "SCAM 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story | Streaming From 09-10-20 Set in 1980's & 90's Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall."

The new teaser similar to the first one, shows a scene where possibly one of the SBI's employee visits the Times of India office to let a journalist know about the fraud worth 500 crore taking place in the bank.

While he proceeds to convince her the information is true, she asks who is stealing the money and he answers, "Harshad Mehta". The new teaser still doesn't give us a glance at Harshad's character but the trailer might. Based on Sucheta Dalal's book titled, The Scam, the thriller series stars Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead. Take a look at the teaser.

SCAM 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story | Streaming From 09-10-20



Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall. pic.twitter.com/PCWZLieqCf — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 27, 2020

While announcing the show in 2018, Hansal had revealed he had thought about making a film on the topic. "I had read the The Scam many years ago and even toyed with the idea of making it into a film. The film never got made! I believe every story has its destiny. "

Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment, Scam 1992 is a financial thriller series about 1992's Harshad Mehta scam. Stockbroker Harshad Mehta was popularly known as the 'Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market', and was named and charged with several financial crimes that took place during the 1992 security scams. Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull is also set to have a similar narrative and will possibly release some time soon.

Coming back to SonyLIV's web series, it also stars Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor, Ananth Mahadevan and Nikhil Dwivedi in pivotal roles.

Hansal Mehta Reveals Anurag Kashyap Had More Faith In Omerta Than He Did

ALSO READ: The Big Bull New Poster: Abhishek Bachchan's Film Gets A New Release Date