Scam 1992 Trailer: Hansal Mehta's Web Series Revisits The Biggest Financial Scam Of India

Scam 1992 Is Directed By Hansal Mehta

The trailer showcases Bombay in the 1980s and 1990s. It also shows a glimpse of Harshad Mehta's rise with the stock market and fall with the 1992 scam. The trailer calls him The Big Bull, Man of integrity, BSE Ka Bachchan, and hero, while later questions if he was an idiot or a fraud. We also see journalist Sucheta Dalal in The Times of India office as she investigates the claims made by an employee.

Scam 1992 Follows BSE Enigma Harshad Mehta

While the show is set to follow the scam and explore how it was orchestrated, the trailer also hints at it closely following the 1990s BSE enigma Harshad Mehta. The show stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sharib Hashmi in the lead characters. It will also see Nikhil Dwivedi, Rajat Kapoor, KK Raina, Anant Mahadevan, Satish Kaushik and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Scam 1992 Will Stream On Sony LIV From October 9

Harshad Mehta was an Indian stockbroker who became a member of the BSE in 1984 and was seen as a god-like figure because of his success. According to reports, in 1992 Harshad became involved in the Stamp paper scam and the Bank receipt scam. He was also accused of paying a bribe to India's then Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao.

Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story will stream on Sony LIV from October 9.