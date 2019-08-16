Scared Games 2: Viewers Disappointed; They Feel Season 1 Was Better!

Armpit Marwah

"Finished watching #SacredGamesS2. Story line was agn average, dey cud hav done better. 1 issue I had wid the show was that they tried doing monkey balancing here like Islamic Terrorists wants Ghazwe-Hind, similarly Hindus want ‘Satya-Yug', therefore dey end up helping each oder." - (sic)

Imran Haque

"Utterly disappointed after watching this new season, the problems stems in the storyline. Ofcourse it couldnt live up to the expectation. The poor narrative couldnt strike the chord with the audience , at least me for sure . Its like lot of stories mashed up in one #SacredGamesS2." - (sic)

Mohit

"Season 2 of Sacred Games is a disappointment. The makers were trying to bank on the success of season 1 with such a shitty sequel. #SacredGamesS2." - (sic)

Abhishek & Costly banana

Abhishek Nayar: Apun ka excitement disapointment main badal gya bc #SacredGamesS2. - (sic)

Costly banana: #SacredGamesS2 is utterly disappointing. Kashyap is master of creating blunders and spoofs. - (sic)

@Dyingtobeme_

"What a load of rubbish that was.Season 1 was stretched but season 2 was total hyperbole and nonsense.Netflix sold chutyapa on the name of Sacred Games.#SacredGamesS2." - (sic)

Adi

"@sacredgames_ Finished SG 2.... big drag.....the end is phussss..... Not up to mark as SG1.... with loose ends and sometime boring narrative ..... you will not be sitting at the edge of your seat.....#SacredGamesS2 #SacredGamesSeason2 #SACREDGAMES2 #disappointing." - (sic)

Vinay Damani

"#SACREDGAMES2...the 2nd season is a complete let down bole to khali guruji ka gyan gyan aur gyan...the best thing and only best thing about season 2 is jojo or surveen chawla...to be seen to believe how good a performance she gave...rest is all f.....g gyan...boring." - (sic)