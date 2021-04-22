Searching For Sheela Twitter Review: Netizens Have Mixed Reactions, Few Unsettled By Karan Johar's Involvement

Back in 2018, Wild, Wild Country had introduced Osho's life to the world. Now with Searching for Sheela, his assistant Ma Anand Sheela has been put under the spotlight. For the unversed, Searching for Sheela is not the first project based on Ma Anand Sheela, earlier a biopic was in works starring Alia Bhatt, who was replaced by Priyanka Chorpa, however, the reports haven't been confirmed. Meanwhile, Shakun Batra is also working on a project based on her.

While Wild, Wild Country gave us a peek into Sheela as Osho's most controversial assistant, Searching for Sheela is expected to take watchers deeper into her world through her narrative. The documentary however has received a mixed reviews from netizens on social media platforms.

Some user were unsettled with Karan Johar and Drama production's involvement in the project while others were hopeful after watching Sheela's redemption journey. One user wrote, "#SearchingForSheela released today on @NetflixIndia is the wilder than #WildWildCountry. If you know what exactly I mean; and intriguing to see @karanjohar as producer"

While another tweet read, "#SearchingForSheela Watching this documentary made me feel hopeless but hopeful. Redemption shown in a completely different light! Extremely well made. Ma Anand Sheela is so many things but her clarity of thought and her spirit shone through. I wish her peace and freedom!"

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions,

#SearchingForSheela released today on @NetflixIndia is the wilder than #WildWildCountry

If you know what exactly I mean; and intriguing to see @karanjohar as producer — Amar Jyoti (@ajmahapatra) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela on Netflix is interesting and heartfelt. It's an honest attempt at giving you a peek into who Sheela really is. I laughed and got teary eyed. Wonderfully done! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @shakunbatra @MaAnandSheela1 — Shiven Jain (@ShivenJain1) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela is probably the only time Barkh* couldn't make it about herself.



Overall, finding it quite boring..WWC was much more gripping. — 😷Internally Screaming😱 I TAG FOR COVID HELP (@Shayoneespeaks) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela Watching this documentary made me feel hopeless but hopeful. Redemption shown in a completely different light! Extremely well made. Ma Anand Sheela is so many things but her clarity of thought and her spirit shone through. I wish her peace and freedom! — Shruti Shrivastav (@ShrutiShrivasta) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela the media circus & high society gawpers around Sheela are just morbid, Barkha and Shoma were especially cringe, tittering and coyly avoiding the crimes like it was no biggie. pic.twitter.com/oiOvUqDRfI — Shamz 🌤 (@shamzz85) April 22, 2021

just watched #SearchingForSheela and the dharma strokes in the documentary are so so obvious, the socialites giggling with drinks in hand about the presence of a criminal in their dinner parties, the journalists caring more about the badassery of Sheela and the raw mango outfits. — . (@medsyytbh) April 22, 2021

Instead of doom-scrolling, I decided to watch Searching For Sheela. Forget how it makes Sheela look, the richie riches of Delhi who hosted her for dinner and questioned her, sound so vacuous and dimwitted, it’s the worst advertisement for the full denizens of Chhatarpur & NCR. — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) April 22, 2021

Considering how fed up Sheela came across with the persistent media questioning, (a lot less fed up with the attention though!) I’m surprised she courted them to begin with. Maybe it’s time for the media folk to finally listen to her when she says ‘move on’ #SearchingForSheela pic.twitter.com/z1U2hC2pTa — Shamz 🌤 (@shamzz85) April 22, 2021

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Searching for Sheela released on Netflix on April 22, 2021.