      Searching For Sheela Twitter Review: Netizens Have Mixed Reactions, Few Unsettled By Karan Johar's Involvement

      By
      |

      Back in 2018, Wild, Wild Country had introduced Osho's life to the world. Now with Searching for Sheela, his assistant Ma Anand Sheela has been put under the spotlight. For the unversed, Searching for Sheela is not the first project based on Ma Anand Sheela, earlier a biopic was in works starring Alia Bhatt, who was replaced by Priyanka Chorpa, however, the reports haven't been confirmed. Meanwhile, Shakun Batra is also working on a project based on her.

      Searching for Sheela

      While Wild, Wild Country gave us a peek into Sheela as Osho's most controversial assistant, Searching for Sheela is expected to take watchers deeper into her world through her narrative. The documentary however has received a mixed reviews from netizens on social media platforms.

      Some user were unsettled with Karan Johar and Drama production's involvement in the project while others were hopeful after watching Sheela's redemption journey. One user wrote, "#SearchingForSheela released today on @NetflixIndia is the wilder than #WildWildCountry. If you know what exactly I mean; and intriguing to see @karanjohar as producer"

      While another tweet read, "#SearchingForSheela Watching this documentary made me feel hopeless but hopeful. Redemption shown in a completely different light! Extremely well made. Ma Anand Sheela is so many things but her clarity of thought and her spirit shone through. I wish her peace and freedom!"

      ALSO READ: Top 8 Netflix Releases To Watch Out For In April 2021: Ajeeb Daastaans, Shadow And Bone, The Serpent & More

      Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions,

      ALSO READ: Stowaway Movie Review: Anna Kendrick's Minimalistic Space Drama Brings More Life To The Genre

      Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Searching for Sheela released on Netflix on April 22, 2021.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 18:48 [IST]
