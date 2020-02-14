    For Quick Alerts
      Secret Codes To Find Your Perfect Valentine's Day Film On Netflix

      Whether you plan on binge-watching romance movies on Netflix, alone or with a valentine's date this weekend, you might not want to spend half of the time scrolling to check for the perfect watch. If that is the case then, we have hidden Netflix codes for you that can help you find the perfect sub-genre that you want to watch from.

      netflix best romance films

      If you hit the romance genre in Netflix, it is not easy to find the sub-genre specials like 'Romantic Favourites', 'Valentine's Day Favourites' and 'Feel-good Romantic Films', but here are the secret codes that can help you access the special lists, through the search bar.

      Valentine's Day Films - 50117

      Romantic Favourites - 502675

      Valentine's Day Favourites - 1952249

      Romantic - 100052

      Romantic Films - 8883

      Feel-good Romantic Films - 35714

      Romantic Teen Comedies - 3186

      Romantic Comedies - 5475

      Steamy Romantic Films - 35800

      Feel-good Romantic Comedies - 35797

      Comedies for Hopeless Romantics - 81506

      Romantic Teen Films - 1764

      Romantic Dramas - 1255

      Some of the recent Netflix romance original releases include the To All The Boys I Loved Before series, Kissing Booth, The Perfect Date, Someone Great, Always Be My Maybe and more.

      To All The Boys 2 Movie Review: Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Bring Back The Rom-Com Feels

      Netflix Film 'Yeh Ballet' Traces Mumbai Boys Who Want To Become Best Ballet Dancers In The World

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
