Secret Codes To Find Your Perfect Valentine's Day Film On Netflix
Whether you plan on binge-watching romance movies on Netflix, alone or with a valentine's date this weekend, you might not want to spend half of the time scrolling to check for the perfect watch. If that is the case then, we have hidden Netflix codes for you that can help you find the perfect sub-genre that you want to watch from.
If you hit the romance genre in Netflix, it is not easy to find the sub-genre specials like 'Romantic Favourites', 'Valentine's Day Favourites' and 'Feel-good Romantic Films', but here are the secret codes that can help you access the special lists, through the search bar.
Valentine's Day Films - 50117
Romantic Favourites - 502675
Valentine's Day Favourites - 1952249
Romantic - 100052
Romantic Films - 8883
Feel-good Romantic Films - 35714
Romantic Teen Comedies - 3186
Romantic Comedies - 5475
Steamy Romantic Films - 35800
Feel-good Romantic Comedies - 35797
Comedies for Hopeless Romantics - 81506
Romantic Teen Films - 1764
Romantic Dramas - 1255
Some of the recent Netflix romance original releases include the To All The Boys I Loved Before series, Kissing Booth, The Perfect Date, Someone Great, Always Be My Maybe and more.
